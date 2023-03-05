Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

20 cars of Norfolk Southern cargo train derail in Ohio

About 20 cars of a Norfolk Southern cargo train derailed near Springfield Saturday evening, the...
About 20 cars of a Norfolk Southern cargo train derailed near Springfield Saturday evening, the second derailment of the company’s trains in Ohio in a month, officials said.(SHAWN HEATON)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — About 20 cars of a Norfolk Southern cargo train derailed near Springfield Saturday evening, the second derailment of the company’s trains in Ohio in a month, officials said.

But unlike the Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, a company spokesperson said there were no hazardous materials aboard the train, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

The train, which did not have passengers, derailed around 5 p.m. Saturday by State Route 41, near the Clark County Fairgrounds, the Dispatch reported. Springfield is about 46 miles (74 km) west of the state capital of Columbus, Ohio.

The 20 cars of the 212-car train derailed while traveling south, the Norfolk Southern spokesperson said.

Shawn Heaton told the Springfield News-Sun that he was waiting at the intersection as the train crossed the intersection and captured the start of the derailment on video.

“I was right there and I was playing on my phone and then I heard a loud bang. And when I heard the loud bang, I started recording,” Heaton said. “When I heard the bang, there was all kinds of debris and metal shoot out from under the cars and that’s when I started recording and you could see them start jumping off the tracks.”

The Clark County Emergency Management Agency has asked residents within 1,000 feet of the derailment to shelter in place, but the agency said it has not issued formal evacuation orders.

In an update at 8:50 p.m. EDT, the agency said officials are working to make sure that no hazardous materials were involved.

On Feb. 3, 38 cars of a Norfolk Southern freight train in East Palestine, in northeast Ohio near Pennsylvania, derailed and several of the train’s cars carrying hazardous materials burned.

Though no one was injured, nearby neighborhoods in both states were imperiled. The crash prompted an evacuation of about half the town’s roughly 5,000 residents, an ongoing multigovernmental emergency response and lingering worries among villagers of long-term health impacts.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
FILE — Three people were killed after a firetruck collided with an SUV and crashed into a...
Opticom: The safety system that didn’t work in KC, and the city won’t talk about
Calming fears over serious dog disease
Potentially deadly dog disease scaring Kansas Citians
A new KC-specific ride-share program---Project Iris---is launching in the city later this month.
Kansas City-specific ride-share program launching in mid-March
St. Lukes East Hospital placed on a temporary lock down while police searched for a shooting...
St. Luke’s East Hospital placed on lockdown while police searched for a shooting suspect

Latest News

Argument leads to deadly shooting in KCMO
Adult male dead, KCPD investigating in 1300 block of Highland
Fight for medical cannabis in Kansas
Marijuana advocates meet to promote medical marijuana in Kansas
Fight for medical cannabis in Kansas
Marijuana advocates meet to promote medical marijuana in Kansas
FILE - President-elect Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway accompanied by her husband,...
Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway and husband are divorcing