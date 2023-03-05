Aging & Style
18-year-old airlifted to hospital following ATV crash

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An 18-year-old male from Carrollton, Missouri, was airlifted to a hospital after being seriously injured in an ATV crash Saturday night.

The crash occurred in Carroll County at 6:30 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the male driver of a 2004 Honda 4-wheeler began to slide while driving the ATV on County Road 221 and County Road 280.

MSHP said the 18-year-old was not wearing any safety device. He suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital.

