St. Lukes East Hospital placed on lock down while police searched for a shooting suspect

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - On Friday, Mar. 3, St. Luke’s East Hospital was placed on a lock down while Lee’s Summit police searched for a shooting suspect. At 10:38 p.m., Lee’s Summit police department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Northeast Douglas and Mulberry street.

Investigation from police reported that two vehicles approached the intersection when the suspect from one of the vehicles fired multiple shots into the passenger side of the other vehicle. An 18-year-old male was on the passenger side and suffered multiple shots. The driver of that vehicle was able to turn into St. Luke’s East Hospital to get the injured passenger help.

The victim is in stable condition.

Shortly thereafter, St. Luke’s East Hospital was placed on a temporary lockdown due to uncertainties of the shooting suspects whereabouts. Police quickly determined that the suspect had fled the scene.

It is currently unknown if the victim and suspect knew each other prior to the shooting, as well as what led up to the shooting.

There were no details given on the make and model of the suspects vehicle.

Officials say this investigation is on-going.

