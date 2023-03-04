Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

St. Lukes East Hospital placed on lock down while police searched for a shooting suspect

St. Lukes East Hospital placed on a temporary lock down while police searched for a shooting...
St. Lukes East Hospital placed on a temporary lock down while police searched for a shooting suspect(KCTV5)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - On Friday, Mar. 3, St. Luke’s East Hospital was placed on a lock down while Lee’s Summit police searched for a shooting suspect. At 10:38 p.m., Lee’s Summit police department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Northeast Douglas and Mulberry street.

Investigation from police reported that two vehicles approached the intersection when the suspect from one of the vehicles fired multiple shots into the passenger side of the other vehicle. An 18-year-old male was on the passenger side and suffered multiple shots. The driver of that vehicle was able to turn into St. Luke’s East Hospital to get the injured passenger help.

The victim is in stable condition.

Shortly thereafter, St. Luke’s East Hospital was placed on a temporary lockdown due to uncertainties of the shooting suspects whereabouts. Police quickly determined that the suspect had fled the scene.

It is currently unknown if the victim and suspect knew each other prior to the shooting, as well as what led up to the shooting.

There were no details given on the make and model of the suspects vehicle.

Officials say this investigation is on-going.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
FILE — Three people were killed after a firetruck collided with an SUV and crashed into a...
Opticom: The safety system that didn’t work in KC, and the city won’t talk about
A new KC-specific ride-share program---Project Iris---is launching in the city later this month.
Kansas City-specific ride-share program launching in mid-March
An insect found outside a Walmart in 2012 was identified as a Jurassic-Era insect, the giant...
Insect found outside Arkansas Walmart identified as Jurassic-era insect
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts

Latest News

First month of pot sales top $100 million
More than $100M of Marijuana Bought In Missouri in February
First month of pot sales top $100 million
Good reviews on first month of pot sales in Missouri
A new beginning for airport shoeshiner
KCI shoeshiner returns to new terminal
A new beginning for airport shoeshiner
KCI shoeshiner returns to new terminal