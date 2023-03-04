Aging & Style
Royals showcase power-blue uniforms with George Brett

The Royals are bringing back their 1980s-era powder blue uniforms.
The Royals are bringing back their 1980s-era powder blue uniforms.(Kansas City Royals)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals are bringing back an old-school look this season.

The club already announced a return to the powder-blue jerseys on Feb. 3, but showed the look off officially with a social media post featuring Hall-of-Famer George Brett earlier this week.

Kansas City will wear the jerseys on Opening Day and throughout the 2023 season.

READ MORE: Royals baseball is back: What looks different this year?

