Royals showcase power-blue uniforms with George Brett

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals are bringing back an old-school look this season.

The club already announced a return to the powder-blue jerseys on Feb. 3, but showed the look off officially with a social media post featuring Hall-of-Famer George Brett earlier this week.

Kansas City will wear the jerseys on Opening Day and throughout the 2023 season.

