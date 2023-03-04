North KC alum turns heads at NFL Combine
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local high school face is turning heads at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
Former North Kansas City defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore ran a blazing fast 40-yard dash during Thursday’s defensive linemen showcase.
Adebawore tested off the charts throughout multiple drills on Thursday. His 4.49 40-yard dash was the fastest by any player over 275 pounds since 2003, per Next Gen Stats. NFL Network’s Peter Schrager called Adebawore the biggest winner of Day 1 at the combine. Adebawore was a third-team All-Big Ten selection following his 2022 season at Northwestern.
