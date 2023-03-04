Aging & Style
North KC alum turns heads at NFL Combine

Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore runs a drill at the NFL football scouting...
Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local high school face is turning heads at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Former North Kansas City defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore ran a blazing fast 40-yard dash during Thursday’s defensive linemen showcase.

Adebawore tested off the charts throughout multiple drills on Thursday. His 4.49 40-yard dash was the fastest by any player over 275 pounds since 2003, per Next Gen Stats. NFL Network’s Peter Schrager called Adebawore the biggest winner of Day 1 at the combine. Adebawore was a third-team All-Big Ten selection following his 2022 season at Northwestern.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

