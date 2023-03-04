North KC alum turns heads at NFL Combine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local high school face is turning heads at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Former North Kansas City defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore ran a blazing fast 40-yard dash during Thursday’s defensive linemen showcase.

Adebawore tested off the charts throughout multiple drills on Thursday. His 4.49 40-yard dash was the fastest by any player over 275 pounds since 2003, per Next Gen Stats. NFL Network’s Peter Schrager called Adebawore the biggest winner of Day 1 at the combine. Adebawore was a third-team All-Big Ten selection following his 2022 season at Northwestern.

“My biggest winner of

Day 1 was Adetomiwa Adebawore. At 282 pounds— he ran DE, DT, and LB drills, jumped 37.5 inches, and ran a 4.49 40. Guys, that’s insane.”



- @PSchrags pic.twitter.com/vKFIlpFMNG — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 3, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.