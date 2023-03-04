Motorcyclist seriously injured in Independence crash

Aging & Style
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist in Independence was seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash Friday evening.

Independence police said the crash occurred at approximately 4:20 p.m. Friday when a 2002 Honda CBR600 was heading eastbound on East 23rd Street and struck a 2009 Kia Optima that was westbound and turning onto South Pearl Street.

Witnesses told police that the driver of the motorcycle was driving carelessly at the time of the crash.

The driver and two occupants of the Kia Optima were not injured.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

