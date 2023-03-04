More than $100M of Marijuana Bought In Missouri in February

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The marijuana business is booming in the state of Missouri. On Friday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released data that showed the more than $100M dollars worth of marijuana was sold in the state in February.

“Retail sales, home cultivation, and expungements are all proceeding as we hoped and expected they would do,” said co-author of Article XIV and Missouri NORML coordinator Dan Viets. “We are very happy.”

The state sold more than $30M in medical-use cannabis and more than $70M in recreational marijuana. Local dispensaries say business is going well.

“The best way I can put it, I know what I’m seeing, everybody else is seeing,” said The Forest Dispensary GM Devin Mullins. “It’s good for business. We love it. We want more of it.”

Retail sales aren’t the only thing that have taken off. According to Viets, counties across the state are working on removing marijuana convictions from people’s records.

“We are probably very close to 10,000 marijuana cases being expunged across the state of Missouri at this time, and the rate of expungements is accelerating,” Viets said.

The state of Missouri has also had to make a big switch with the legalization of adult-use marijuana. The Forest Dispensary in Westport told KCTV its experience with the state has been great.

“The state is really good at communicating with us. I think it’s been a learning process for us all,” said Mullins. “We’re kind of working as a team with the state, working through these processes and these problems and working on them together.”

