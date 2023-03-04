Aging & Style
KCI shoeshiner returns to new terminal

By Nathan Vickers
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Rick Evans thought his time as an airport shoeshiner was over.

As the old KCI terminal neared its closure, he had moved his stand down the street to the Ambassador Office Building. He hadn’t been able to get a spot in the new terminal.

Evans had been content with his new location, surrounded by office space and busy with drop-off orders. But at the time he told KCTV5 it felt like the end of an era.

“I could almost tear up talking about it,” he said in a Feb. 23rd interview. “We were all so close there.”

But the story caught the eye of Armon Lasker, the owner of the Director’s Cut Barbershop in the Crossroads. Lasker had opened a location inside the new terminal just past security.

“I said, ‘Hey, I have a shoeshine station,’” Lasker said.

Lasker gave Evans a shift in the evenings right next to his shop, a good pairing with his business. The two said they enjoy a lot of customer overlap.

“It’s all old school,” Lasker said. “If you look around there’s an old-school feel and the shoe shop enhances it.”

Evans couldn’t be happier with his new space. He said he had shined more shoes in the last two days than he had in his last month at the old KCI terminal.

He said he will still keep his stand at the Ambassador Office Building running, too.

While business has been good lately, Evans said he missed interacting with travelers the most.

“You see people from all over the country, all over the world,” he said. “It’s just a positive environment.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

