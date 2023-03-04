Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter

Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas Tech and Baylor Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)(JUSTIN REX | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson Mahomes, the social media influencer and brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been accused by the owner of an Overland Park restaurant of assaulting her and shoving a waiter in separate incidents.

The alleged incident happened Feb. 25, 2023, at Aspens Restaurant and Bar Lounge in Overland Park. Video circulating online shows Jackson Mahomes, 22, kissing Aspen Vaughn, the 40-year-old owner of the restaurant located at 6995 W. 151st Street.

The Overland Park Police Department told KCTV5 that it would not release a report on the incident, but did release a statement.

“The Police Department is aware of an incident that occurred on Feb. 25, 2023, at a business near 151st and Metcalf. The department is still investigating. Releasing any additional information would be inappropriate at this time. Anyone with information should contact the TIPS Hotline at 813-474-TIPS.”

Jackson Mahomes’ lawyer, Brandon Davies provided KCTV5 with a statement Saturday.

“We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson,” it read. “Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter.”

Jackson Mahomes began to grow some notoriety in recent years due to his following on TikTok and Instagram. After the Chiefs’ most recent Super Bowl win, he appeared on stage at the Union Station parade celebration along with his brother.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
FILE — Three people were killed after a firetruck collided with an SUV and crashed into a...
Opticom: The safety system that didn’t work in KC, and the city won’t talk about
A new KC-specific ride-share program---Project Iris---is launching in the city later this month.
Kansas City-specific ride-share program launching in mid-March
Calming fears over serious dog disease
Potentially deadly dog disease scaring Kansas Citians
An insect found outside a Walmart in 2012 was identified as a Jurassic-Era insect, the giant...
Insect found outside Arkansas Walmart identified as Jurassic-era insect

Latest News

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater takes the stage at the Gaillard Center.
Alvin Ailey is returning to Kansas City for the first time in six years
St. Lukes East Hospital placed on a temporary lock down while police searched for a shooting...
St. Luke’s East Hospital placed on lockdown while police searched for a shooting suspect
First month of pot sales top $100 million
More than $100M of Marijuana Bought In Missouri in February
First month of pot sales top $100 million
Good reviews on first month of pot sales in Missouri