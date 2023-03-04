Aging & Style
FORECAST: Clear and cool Friday night sets stage for light showers early Saturday

By Alena Lee
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The storm system that brought a healthy amount of rain to the Kansas City metro and areas south is well off to the northwest impacting the Great Lakes region. As the clouds cleared we managed to warm into the 50s Friday afternoon. This evening will feature a mostly clear sky with cool temperatures. We’ll see area temperatures drop into the 40s after dark with a small decline into the mid-to-upper 30s by daybreak on Saturday. A disturbance will arrive overnight into Saturday morning bringing a small chance of a very light shower or some sprinkles early to start, then the rest of the day looks fantastic. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50s with plenty of sunshine.

Sunday, it gets even warmer despite a breezy southwest wind we should see highs soar into the mid to upper 60s with a few areas reaching 70 degrees. A cold front will swing through and could bring another isolated rain chance Sunday night into early Monday, but most of Monday stays dry with slightly cooler temperatures. After that the upcoming week is looking a bit unsettled. A storm system may develop bringing the chance of rain and measurable snow back to the Midwest. But since the data is just all over the place our confidence is quite low when it comes to which day will have the highest impact and what precipitation type will be the most dominant. With most models suggesting lower-than-normal temperatures snow is certainly possible at this point. But for now, enjoy the brief warmup before we cool down and stay cool through the following weekend.

