FORECAST: Few light and spotty showers early Saturday, warmer and windier by Sunday afternoon

By Warren Sears
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A quick moving disturbance will roll through the viewing area early Saturday morning, giving a few light rain showers. A little wintry mix will be possible far to the north where temperatures are closer to freezing. By mid-morning, this should be working to our east. Clouds decrease into the afternoon as Saturday shapes up to be a beautiful early March day. Highs will be in the mid 50s. If clouds stay longer, we could stay a touch cooler, but it will be a nice day nonetheless. Winds switch out of the northwest only 5-15 mph.

Cooler overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s. We notice a stronger wind begins to pick up Sunday out of the south. This is going to usher much warmer air into place as we push the upper 60s and lower 70s across the board. Warmer air found to the southwest of Kansas City. We stay dry and comfortable into Monday, but a weather pattern shake up comes Tuesday. Cooler air begins to work in midweek with highs back in the 40s. We also reintroduce many rain chances with multiple different storm system into the early part of next weekend. It looks like most of this falls as rain, but as cooler air comes in during the overnights, some snow could mix in at times. I do not expect snowfall accumulation as of now but this could change. Looks like below-average air sticks with us into mid-March.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

