Elderly female pedestrian struck in hit-and-run dies
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Missouri Police said an elderly female pedestrian struck in a hit-and-run a week ago has died.
The crash happened at 7:17 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25. Police said the woman was pronounced dead Friday after suffering life-threatening injuries in the crash.
KCPD have not provided any new information regarding a suspect of the hit-and-run.
