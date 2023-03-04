Aging & Style
Elderly female pedestrian struck in hit-and-run dies

(WBRC)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Missouri Police said an elderly female pedestrian struck in a hit-and-run a week ago has died.

The crash happened at 7:17 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25. Police said the woman was pronounced dead Friday after suffering life-threatening injuries in the crash.

READ MORE: Elderly woman in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash

KCPD have not provided any new information regarding a suspect of the hit-and-run.

