Elderly female pedestrian struck in hit-and-run dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Missouri Police said an elderly female pedestrian struck in a hit-and-run a week ago has died.

The crash happened at 7:17 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25. Police said the woman was pronounced dead Friday after suffering life-threatening injuries in the crash.

KCPD have not provided any new information regarding a suspect of the hit-and-run.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.