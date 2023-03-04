Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Alvin Ailey is returning to Kansas City for the first time in six years

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater takes the stage at the Gaillard Center.
The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater takes the stage at the Gaillard Center.(Photo by Dario Calmese)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will return to Kansas City, on Saturday, Mar. 25 at 1 p.m., for the first time in six years.

The world-renowned dance company will perform at the Kauffman Center for the performing arts, at 1601 Broadway in Kansas City, Mo.

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater was founded by Alvin Ailey in 1958. The event is presented by Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey and in partnership with the Harriman-Jewell Series.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online or by phone at 816-994-7222.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
FILE — Three people were killed after a firetruck collided with an SUV and crashed into a...
Opticom: The safety system that didn’t work in KC, and the city won’t talk about
A new KC-specific ride-share program---Project Iris---is launching in the city later this month.
Kansas City-specific ride-share program launching in mid-March
An insect found outside a Walmart in 2012 was identified as a Jurassic-Era insect, the giant...
Insect found outside Arkansas Walmart identified as Jurassic-era insect
Calming fears over serious dog disease
Potentially deadly dog disease scaring Kansas Citians

Latest News

St. Lukes East Hospital placed on a temporary lock down while police searched for a shooting...
St. Luke’s East Hospital placed on lockdown while police searched for a shooting suspect
First month of pot sales top $100 million
More than $100M of Marijuana Bought In Missouri in February
First month of pot sales top $100 million
Good reviews on first month of pot sales in Missouri
A new beginning for airport shoeshiner
KCI shoeshiner returns to new terminal