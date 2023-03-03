WATCH: Oak Park students lay wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A real-life history lesson.

Thirty-two Oak Park High School students took in the sights of Washington, D.C. on Friday, visiting the National Archives, FBI Building, Supreme Court and more over the span of four days.

Four of the students — Xavery Wright, Ashley Eitel, Emma Drake and Will Horseman — received a unique opportunity after the group crossed the Potomac River and into Virginia to visit Arlington National Cemetery. They took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and then a bugler played TAPS to conclude the event.

“We take part in the wreath laying because it’s an emotional and moving experience for the kids,” teacher Bryan Edinger said in a release. “I think the realization of the sacrifice that so many Americans have made hits home when there is complete silence and respect as the taps are played.”

The high school said the four-day trip to the nation’s capital has taken place for six years, bringing 250 students to the District of Columbia.

