Visit Topeka offers free trip to capital city for NYC residents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New York City residents can receive a free trip to Topeka, Kan.

Visit Topeka officials said New York City residents have the opportunity to vacation in Topeka, Kan., for an all-inclusive three-day, two-night stay. The trip comes as a response to recent remarks by New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The mayor of New York made headlines on March 1, following a speech Tuesday in which he mentioned Topeka by name.

“God said, ‘I’m going to take the most broken person and I’m going to elevate him to the place of being the mayor of the most powerful city on the globe,’” Adams said. “He could have made me the mayor of Topeka, Kansas. He could have made me the mayor of some small town or village somewhere.”

“We look forward to welcoming the Mayor of New York City to Topeka one day,” said Sean Dixon, president of Visit Topeka. “The mayor, like many New Yorkers, may not realize everything Topeka has to offer. We decided to do something about that by partnering with Kansas Tourism to offer residents of New York City the opportunity to try out Topeka, and the great state of Kansas, for themselves!”

Residents in New York City, including the five boroughs of the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island are eligible for the chance to win the vacation stay in Topeka. The visit will include roundtrip airfare for four people out of nearby Kansas City, as well as hotel accommodation, tickets to local attractions, and $500 in gift certificates to local restaurants and retail locations.

“We are excited to partner with Visit Topeka on this incredible opportunity for New Yorkers to discover Kansas,” said Bridgette Jobe, director of Kansas Tourism. “Many people overlook Kansas, writing it off as a flyover state. I am excited that this contest will give new people a reason to explore the history, beauty, and culture of Topeka.”

“Topeka was my home for 23 years, but for the last 17 years, I have been a New Yorker,” said Jeff Kready, star of the 2014 Tony award-winning Broadway Musical “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.” “I am so excited for my fellow New Yorkers to have the chance to visit Kansas for themselves. Topeka will surprise you. It is a city rich with art, culture, music, and more!”

