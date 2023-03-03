Suspect in William Jewell College threat charged with terroristic threatening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Liberty police said the former William Jewell College student accused of making threats against the school has been charged.

Officials stated Dominic Lee was charged with terroristic threatening and remained under guard at a hospital after he was taken there Thursday.

He is being held on a $100,00 bond.

William Jewell College resumed in-person classes on Wednesday after a former student made a threat on social media Monday night.

Following the threat, the college canceled in-person classes for Tuesday.

William Jewell said on Wednesday that Lee has shown no signs of trying to access the campus and has stopped sending threats to other people or posting online.

