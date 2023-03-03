Project GreenLight aims to provide relief to those getting their lives on track

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the Vera Institute of Justice, an estimated 11 million people nationally have a suspended driver’s license because they can’t afford to pay off the fines and fees that they owe to the court.

Now, a program called Project GreenLight is looking to provide major relief for folks looking to get back on track.

“If you want to know how big the problem is, the next time you’re in your car, look and see how many expired license plates there are,” said Kansas City Community Bail Fund Executive Director Chloe Cooper.

Just last year in KCMO, more than 2,200 driving while suspended charges were filed and more than 4,500 folks were caught driving without insurance.

“This is a problem that’s right in front of our faces, but no one is talking about it,” Cooper added.

It’s why the Kansas City Community Bail Fund launched Project GreenLight this week. Leaders said it’s the first of its kind in the U.S.

It is designed to decrease the number of illegal drivers in the area by assisting folks in need of financial help. It will also help reduce arrests and improve public safety.

“We want to help residents of Wyandotte and Jackson counties drive legally by helping them pay for their car registration fees, car insurance, and license reinstatement fees,” said Cooper.

According to the Insurance Research Council, there are approximately 32 million uninsured drivers in the U.S. Missouri and Kansas are among the few remaining states that suspend licenses for failure to pay fines.

“So many people say, ‘Well, they can just take the bus!’ But, the bus only goes so far,” Cooper said. “It’s just not a viable option.”

Project GreenLight also hopes to help keep metro residents employed.

Research from the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators shows people who drive legally are more likely to have stable employment.

“For example, we had one person who wanted to apply for a TSA job,” Cooper mentioned. “He almost got it but, because his license was suspended, he couldn’t get it.”

Project Green Light launched March 1 after a pilot was started back in September. Organizers quickly realized there was an urgent need for the program in the area.

