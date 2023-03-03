Potentially deadly dog disease scaring Kansas Citians

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Will my dog be next? That’s the question many Kansas Citians have been asking as numerous posts have popped up regarding a potentially deadly disease.

A bacterial disease called leptospirosis has folks in the metro barking. Internet posts suggesting the illness is a growing problem in the area has Mission Animal Clinic phones ringing off the hook.

“The social media effect that we’ve been seeing here is that everyone is posting all over Facebook,” said veterinarian Curtis Concannon. “We’ve been getting a terrible number of extra calls coming through.”

Leptospirosis can be found in all kinds of creatures. It spreads through the urine of infected animals and is usually contracted outside.

“That can be standing water, body tissues from an animal that got sick or something like that,” Concannon added.

Humans can get sick from the disease even though they’re not the immediate, direct hosts.

But Mission Animal Clinic Veterinarian Curtis Concannon said, contrary to the circulating social media posts – leptospirosis is not a major issue in Kansas City.

“We’re not seeing an influx in cases by any means,” he said. “We’re just seeing regular illnesses that we typically see as for as something like going to the dog park and getting a respiratory disease.”

That’s good news for dog owner, Jess Golden.

“You can always be worried about all sorts of different things, but the truth of the matter is even in your own backyard, no matter how good of a fence we put up, rabbits and other animals run back and forth all the time,” Golden said. “If they decide to do their business in the backyard and the dog decides to take a bite or get interested to get hold of it, there are plenty of things they can get even just from that.”

There is a vaccine for the disease. Symptoms such as fever, vomiting, and diarrhea usually last for 7-10 days.

Without treatment, leptospirosis can lead to kidney and liver damage – and even death.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.