Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

PHOTOS: Zoo welcomes third baby elephant in just over a year

The newest male African elephant calf at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium was born on Thursday. (Source: Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium)
By Zane Culjat and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - An Omaha zoo has welcomed another baby elephant to the family.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium shared photos of its newest male African elephant calf on Thursday.

Zoo officials said Lolly, an 11-year-old African elephant, gave birth to a male calf at about 2:30 a.m. The zoo says both the mother and son are doing well.

Caption

The birth marked the third African elephant calf born at the zoo, joining siblings Eugenia and Sonny who were born in January 2022.

WOWT reports the Elephant Family Quarters will be closed at the zoo to the public to allow Lolly to bond with her new calf. Guests will be able to view all three calves when the quarters reopen.

The zoo is also expecting the birth of a fourth elephant calf later this year.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple officers were shot in the 2300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard on Tuesday night.
Three KCPD officers shot, standoff continues into Wednesday morning
A view of the Venus-Jupiter conjunction on March 1, 2023, from Fairway, Kansas.
Lights in sky appear to be Venus-Jupiter conjunction
“It couldn’t be easier,” one traveler said. “I’m sure we’ll try to fly out more than we did...
Travelers weigh in on parking situation at new KCI
Three police officers are recovering from their injuries Wednesday following an overnight...
Standoff that began after 3 KCPD officers were shot comes to an end
FILE — The single-vehicle crash took place about 11:30 p.m.
Olathe man dead in Tuesday night crash near I-35, I-435 interchange

Latest News

“We want to help residents of Wyandotte and Jackson counties drive legally by helping them pay...
Project GreenLight aims to provide relief to those getting their lives on track
Opticom is a traffic control system providing a green light – a right-of-way at intersections –...
Opticom: The safety system that didn’t work in KC, and the city won’t talk about
One of the first orders of business for Interim Fire Chief Ross Grundyson was a new directive...
KCFD changes red light policy following Westport crash
President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Feb....
Biden says he will sign effort to override new DC laws
“We want to help residents of Wyandotte and Jackson counties drive legally by helping them pay...
Project GreenLight aims to provide relief to those getting their lives on track