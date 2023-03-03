Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Pedestrian critical after getting hit in Waldo

Image shows an ambulance.
Image shows an ambulance.(MGN)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person crossing the street was critically injured Thursday night after getting hit by a car in the Waldo neighborhood of Kansas City, MO.

Police and emergency crews responded at 8:44 p.m. to 85th Street and Oak Street after a black Ford Fusion traveling east struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The pedestrian was rushed to a nearby hospital and remains in critical condition. The driver stopped and remained at the scene.

The exact circumstances of the crash, and the positioning of the vehicle and pedestrian at the time of collision, are not yet known. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view of the Venus-Jupiter conjunction on March 1, 2023, from Fairway, Kansas.
Lights in sky appear to be Venus-Jupiter conjunction
Saturday Night Live cast member Heidi Gardner is seen before the start of an NFL football game...
Introducing Big Slick’s 6th Host: Kansas City’s own Heidi Gardner
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
An insect found outside a Walmart in 2012 was identified as a Jurassic-Era insect, the giant...
Insect found outside Arkansas Walmart identified as Jurassic-era insect
“It couldn’t be easier,” one traveler said. “I’m sure we’ll try to fly out more than we did...
Travelers weigh in on parking situation at new KCI

Latest News

A bill to legalize sports betting in Missouri is now on the calendar for debate on the senate...
Missouri sports betting clears next hurdle
Pawnee Elementary hosted a farewell for its old school building on Thursday. The building is...
Pawnee Elementary hosts farewell for old school building
“We want to help residents of Wyandotte and Jackson counties drive legally by helping them pay...
Project GreenLight aims to provide relief to those getting their lives on track
Opticom is a traffic control system providing a green light – a right-of-way at intersections –...
Opticom: The safety system that didn’t work in KC, and the city won’t talk about