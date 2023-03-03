Pedestrian critical after getting hit in Waldo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person crossing the street was critically injured Thursday night after getting hit by a car in the Waldo neighborhood of Kansas City, MO.

Police and emergency crews responded at 8:44 p.m. to 85th Street and Oak Street after a black Ford Fusion traveling east struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The pedestrian was rushed to a nearby hospital and remains in critical condition. The driver stopped and remained at the scene.

The exact circumstances of the crash, and the positioning of the vehicle and pedestrian at the time of collision, are not yet known. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.