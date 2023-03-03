Ozark, Mo., nonprofit provides 900 prom dresses to girls in need

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A nonprofit in Ozark is helping some high school girls make their dreams come true this weekend.

Garden Gate Provisions and Lloyds Dry Cleaners is playing fairy godmother so girls can go to a prom they otherwise couldn’t afford. Dresses can cost anywhere from $100 to close to $1,000. Thanks to members of the Ozark community, 900 dresses have been donated to help make sure no girl doesn’t get to go to prom.

They have all styles, colors, and sizes. Once the girls pick out their dresses, they also can pick out some shoes, jewelry, and accessories, all for free.

This is the fourth year the organization is hosting the event. It has made a significant impact on families.

“A husband had lost his wife two months earlier to cancer, and he didn’t know what to do or where to go there,” said Anna Hogue with Garden Gate Provisions. “Dealing with all kinds of emotional issues, financial issues over the top, and he just came in was so emotional. I was like, thank you, guys, for doing this. We were at a point we didn’t know what to do. She didn’t know if she was going to be able to go with dealing with all this, and he said, You guys have made such a difference in such an impact in her life.”

Volunteers will also offer hair and make-up tips, so the girls are ready and feel beautiful. Members of the organization say they hope it makes a difference.

“It’s about putting a smile on someone’s face,” said Todd Edwards with Lloyds Dry Cleaning. “Whenever you’re at the event, you see the girls’ eyes light up because they’re not able to do this, and we’ve given them the opportunity to make that day special for them.”

The event is open to any girl in the Ozarks. No proof of need is necessary. The prom dress is on Saturday, March 4, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. at Riverstone Church, 2129 North Bristol Lane in Nixa.

