MO AG subpoenas Jones, Green in Gardner removal proceedings

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has issued a subpoena for Mayor Tishaura Jones and Comptroller Darlene Green following an ongoing case against Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

Bailey’s office is requiring Jones produce all communications she’s ever had with Gardner since 2017, going back to the time when she was City Treasurer. Jones was elected Mayor in 2021, the subpoena is for her specifically, not the Mayor’s office. The Attorney General also sent a similar request to Comptroller Darlene Green, also asking for documentation of money paid to Gardner’s private attorneys.

Both officials have until March 13 to produce the documents. Bailey has called on Gardner to step down. He initiated the process that could lead to her removal Thursday, Feb. 23.

News 4 Investigates is digging more into the latest developments in this attempt to oust Gardner from office.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

