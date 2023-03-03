Memorial service held for Jesse Eckes, who was killed in crash along with Ofc. James Muhlbauer, K-9 Champ

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man known as the “eyes and ears” for Hope Faith Ministries on the streets of Kansas City was remembered during a memorial service and celebration of life Friday.

On Feb. 15, pedestrian victim Jesse Eckes, Officer James Muhlbauer and his K-9 Champ died after prosecutors say a speeding driver crashed into the officer’s patrol car near Truman Road and Benton Boulevard.

Friends, advocates, members of the unhoused community, and local leaders gathered Friday to remember Eckes and honor his life.

“We have one less angel on the streets who was looking out for our neighbor,” Hope Faith Executive Director Doug Langner said. “Jesse, we know you don’t want to be treated as a category. You want to be remembered as a person. That’s a message all of us have to take.”

The Hope Faith Homeless Assistance Campus began serving Eckes in 2019. They say he found safe housing months before his sudden death.

“Even when he was safely housed, he spent most of his time out and about making sure others were being taken care of,” Houseless Prevention Coordinator Josh Henges said. “That’s the Jesse we knew. That’s the Jesse in my heart and we’ll never forget.”

On Friday, Muhlbauer’s wife paid her respects to Eckes and his family. Eckes’ relatives joined by live stream from Kentucky and Indiana.

“People don’t come in our doors because it’s their best day. They come because they need help,” Langner said. “Jesse was always trying to help others around him even though he had great trials as well.”

Those who knew Eckes said he was lighthearted and willing to focus on others’ needs when he had obstacles of his own.

“Let’s not let the death of Jesse and these heroic officers be gone and forgotten in vain. Let us make this an opportunity to march forward,” Langner said. “First to get to know our neighbors. When you know your neighbor, you can no longer demonize them because they have a name. They have a past, present, and hopes for their future.”

Eckes’ family would like to thank Hope Faith Ministries and White Chapel Funeral Home and Cemetery for their efforts, care, and dedication. Newcomer’s White Chapel Funeral Home provided funeral services for Eckes at no cost. Donations may be sent to Hope Faith Ministries in Eckes’ honor.

“Jesse was a survivor,” Hope Faith Coordinated Entry Diversion Manager Kathy Elmore said. “This is how I choose to remember my friend. Rest in peace.”

Charges filed:

Jerron Allen Lightfoot is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the deadly crash that killed Eckes, Officer Muhlbauer, and K-9 Champ.

According to court records, two seconds prior to the crash Lightfoot was driving over 89 MPH in a 35 MPH zone when he ran a red light and crashed into Officer Muhlbauer’s patrol vehicle.

Lightfoot is scheduled to be back in court in April for a criminal setting. He posted 10% of his $30,000 bond. His bond conditions include house arrest and no driving.

