Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Marcus Kemp heads to Commanders on free agent deal

Buffalo Bills punter Matt Haack (3) punts under pressure by Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver...
Buffalo Bills punter Matt Haack (3) punts under pressure by Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marcus Kemp (85) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs special teams contributor and reserve wide receiver Marcus Kemp signed a free agent deal with the Washington Commanders on Friday.

Kemp and the Commanders announced the signing at 12:31 p.m. Friday. He’ll join former Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy in Washington.

The undrafted free agent from Hawai’i appeared in 46 games for the Chiefs over the course of five seasons. He was allowed to sign with the Commanders after the Chiefs elected not to sign him to a reserves/future contract following their Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

He caught a critical third down pass during the Chiefs’ 23-20 AFC Championship over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
An insect found outside a Walmart in 2012 was identified as a Jurassic-Era insect, the giant...
Insect found outside Arkansas Walmart identified as Jurassic-era insect
FILE — Three people were killed after a firetruck collided with an SUV and crashed into a...
Opticom: The safety system that didn’t work in KC, and the city won’t talk about
A view of the Venus-Jupiter conjunction on March 1, 2023, from Fairway, Kansas.
Lights in sky appear to be Venus-Jupiter conjunction
Saturday Night Live cast member Heidi Gardner is seen before the start of an NFL football game...
Introducing Big Slick’s 6th Host: Kansas City’s own Heidi Gardner

Latest News

Big 12 Conference Logo
Report: Big 12 in contact with Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah
Scott Reiss and K.J. Wright
Deep Dive: Former NFL linebacker K.J. Wright describes NFL Combine
A bill to legalize sports betting in Missouri is now on the calendar for debate on the senate...
Missouri sports betting clears next hurdle
Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish.
Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish