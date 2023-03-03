Aging & Style
Kansas City-specific ride-share program launching in mid-March

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The next time you hitch a ride, it might not be from a Lyft or Uber. Starting on March 15, KCATA will debut their new ride-sharing program, Project Iris.

The project is an extension of Kansas City’s bus system, offering 24-hour service throughout its two zones, the Northland and downtown Kansas City.

Here’s how it works:

  • The app will recognize which zone you’re located in, and send a van to come get you.
  • If you’re traveling from one bus stop to another, the service will be free.
  • If you’re traveling inside the designated zone, but not from a bus stop, the service will cost a fee.

KCATA representatives said the project “goes into the whole thing of being a transportation agency” and “the focus is community mobility, giving people choices and making sure there is complete access to move within our city with our transportation services.”

The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority projects $1.2 million during the first year the service is initiated. Eighty percent of revenue will go to Kansas City, the other 20 percent will be given to KCATA.

The service will be offered with 20 Chevy Volt electric vehicles, and multiple vans.

“One of the things that’s dynamic about this is that we take the existing infrastructure,” Transportation company WHC CEO Bill George said. “Imagine for the World Cup or for the draft, and we really took advantage of the transit center, so from the Northland we take as many people as possible to the boardwalk using the sedans and minivans to get them there. And then we have buses take people there, so really it becomes effective park-and-ride. They can spring up as demand needs it.”

The app has already launched for smart phones, and will offer services starting March 15. You can download the app by searching “Iris by Ride KC” on your mobile device.

