FORECAST: Wet Friday, but temps still in the 50s

Low pressure is moving though the South/Central Plains and will yield a severe weather threat to the Ark-La-Tex region. For us, we have been spared by such intense storms, but widespread rain and weak storm activity is possible throughout the morning. Wet and slick roads will be common for the commute, so be sure to take caution driving this morning.

Luckily, the storm threat is only expected to last through the later morning hours. By noon, the low pressure will shift to the east to allow for sun to pop through the clouds and temperatures to remain above average. Expect highs between 52 and 56 degrees across the metro, with a northwest wind between 10 and 15 mph.

The weekend is setting up nicely. Low pressure is building yet again out west, which will usher in warm air from the south. Highs are expected near 60 Saturday and nearly 70 degrees Sunday afternoon, with partly-sunny skies. By Monday, clouds build and a zonal patter takes over. This means the same weather features will be common for several days, and unfortunately it means slight rain chances, colder air and more clouds.

By the middle of next week, we will be below average in the middle 40s, and by next Sunday, highs may be in the 30s.

