FORECAST: Expect a damp and chilly start to Friday

The storm system that brought rain and mountain snow to parts of the Southwest on Wednesday will track east and bring us a chance for rain late Thursday into the early part of Friday. Rain will become widespread during the late evening and overnight hours, with a few wet snowflakes possibly mixing in. Accumulation from the snow in areas south of 36 Highway (which runs horizontally through St. Joseph) is not expected. However, we could see some accumulation in extreme Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri. Rainfall totals will range between 0.10″ up to 0.30″, once all is said and done. By midday Friday, rain will taper off from west to east. Clearing skies are expected for some during the afternoon. We should still manage to warm into the middle to upper 40s, with some areas getting close to 50 degrees. Warmer weather is still on track for the weekend, with highs in the 50s Saturday and 60s by Sunday!

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.