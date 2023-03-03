Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Big 12 hoops fans, can you dig it? Shaq to perform at KC Live!

DJ Diesel performs on day four of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in...
DJ Diesel performs on day four of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Big Aristotle. Superman. Shaq Daddy. Meet the Big 12 Tournament.

Kansas City’s Power & Light District announced that DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal) will perform at KC Live! on Saturday, March 11.

Cover charge will be $20 at the door.

A Facebook event indicated the start time would be 8 p.m.

ANNOUNCED: DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal) presented by the Big 12 Conference on Saturday, March 11th! 🏀

Posted by Kansas City Live Block on Thursday, March 2, 2023

Shaq was in the Kansas City area just a few months ago. He performed at the University of Kansas’ “Late Night in the Phog” on Oct. 14.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view of the Venus-Jupiter conjunction on March 1, 2023, from Fairway, Kansas.
Lights in sky appear to be Venus-Jupiter conjunction
Saturday Night Live cast member Heidi Gardner is seen before the start of an NFL football game...
Introducing Big Slick’s 6th Host: Kansas City’s own Heidi Gardner
An insect found outside a Walmart in 2012 was identified as a Jurassic-Era insect, the giant...
Insect found outside Arkansas Walmart identified as Jurassic-era insect
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
FILE — Three people were killed after a firetruck collided with an SUV and crashed into a...
Opticom: The safety system that didn’t work in KC, and the city won’t talk about

Latest News

A new KC-specific ride-share program---Project Iris---is launching in the city later this month.
Kansas City-specific ride-share program launching in mid-March
The public is invited to a celebration of life Friday morning for Jesse Eckes, the pedestrian...
Celebration of life for pedestrian killed in fatal police crash
A Kansas City-specific ride-share program is debuting soon.
KCATA debuting ride-share program later this month
Image shows an ambulance.
Pedestrian critically injured after getting hit in Waldo