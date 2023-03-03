Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Accused Chicago officer killer ordered held without bond

Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, 32, was shot and killed in the line of duty, the Chicago Police...
Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, 32, was shot and killed in the line of duty, the Chicago Police Department announced.(Chicago Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge ordered a teenager held without bond Friday in the fatal shooting of a Chicago police officer.

Steven Montano, 18, of Chicago, is charged with first-degree murder, two felony firearms charges and misdemeanor counts of assault and interfering with reporting domestic violence.

The officer was shot several times Wednesday afternoon on the city’s Southwest Side, Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown has said. He was identified Thursday as Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, 32, by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The bail hearing was held a short time after the body of Vasquez-Lasso was taken with a police escort from the medical examiner’s office to a funeral home in Oak Lawn.

Montano was being chased when he suddenly turned around and pointed a gun at Vasquez-Lasso, prosecutors said at the hearing, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. The two exchanged gunfire, with Montano hitting the officer in the head, arm and leg, prosecutors said. The officer fired twice and hit Montano in the face.

A police officer testified that Montano remained in critical condition Friday at Stroger Hospital.

An assistant public defender representing Montano said she had not had the opportunity to speak with her client and could provide no information about him for the hearing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
An insect found outside a Walmart in 2012 was identified as a Jurassic-Era insect, the giant...
Insect found outside Arkansas Walmart identified as Jurassic-era insect
FILE — Three people were killed after a firetruck collided with an SUV and crashed into a...
Opticom: The safety system that didn’t work in KC, and the city won’t talk about
A view of the Venus-Jupiter conjunction on March 1, 2023, from Fairway, Kansas.
Lights in sky appear to be Venus-Jupiter conjunction
Saturday Night Live cast member Heidi Gardner is seen before the start of an NFL football game...
Introducing Big Slick’s 6th Host: Kansas City’s own Heidi Gardner

Latest News

Over 35 million people in the Southwest are under tornado threats and severe weather Thursday.
Storms roll eastward after slamming Texas; 2 deaths reported
72-year-old man seriously injured in Lafayette County crash
FILE - President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meet on the sidelines of the G7...
Biden, Scholz huddle on Ukraine war at White House
Aging & Style: Using virtual reality to combat loneliness
Aging & Style: Using virtual reality to combat loneliness
President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion...
Doctor: Lesion removed from Biden’s chest was cancerous, no treatment needed