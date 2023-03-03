72-year-old man seriously injured in Lafayette County crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 72-year-old man from Lexington, Missouri, was seriously injured in a crash Friday morning in Lafayette County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a single-vehicle crash occurred at 5 a.m. Friday when a 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz traveled off the left side of Missouri Highway 13 south of Slusher School Road.

MSHP said the vehicle struck a field entrance and became airborne and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on its passenger side facing west.

The 72-year-old man was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered serious injuries, according to the crash report.

Lafeyette County Sheriff’s Office and Lexington Police Department officers assisted at the site of the crash.

