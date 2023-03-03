Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

72-year-old man seriously injured in Lafayette County crash

(Source: MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 72-year-old man from Lexington, Missouri, was seriously injured in a crash Friday morning in Lafayette County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a single-vehicle crash occurred at 5 a.m. Friday when a 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz traveled off the left side of Missouri Highway 13 south of Slusher School Road.

MSHP said the vehicle struck a field entrance and became airborne and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on its passenger side facing west.

The 72-year-old man was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered serious injuries, according to the crash report.

Lafeyette County Sheriff’s Office and Lexington Police Department officers assisted at the site of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
An insect found outside a Walmart in 2012 was identified as a Jurassic-Era insect, the giant...
Insect found outside Arkansas Walmart identified as Jurassic-era insect
FILE — Three people were killed after a firetruck collided with an SUV and crashed into a...
Opticom: The safety system that didn’t work in KC, and the city won’t talk about
A view of the Venus-Jupiter conjunction on March 1, 2023, from Fairway, Kansas.
Lights in sky appear to be Venus-Jupiter conjunction
Saturday Night Live cast member Heidi Gardner is seen before the start of an NFL football game...
Introducing Big Slick’s 6th Host: Kansas City’s own Heidi Gardner

Latest News

Aging & Style: Using virtual reality to combat loneliness
Aging & Style: Using virtual reality to combat loneliness
Matthew Carrell was found dead in this home Wednesday afternoon following a law enforcement...
Man died by suicide in house after shooting that wounded 3 KCPD officers, MSHP says
Four Oak Park High School students took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National...
WATCH: Oak Park students lay wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
Children and their parents cooled down Tuesday in the splash pads at the Crossroads Fountains...
Visit Topeka offers free trip to capital city for NYC residents