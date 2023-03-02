Aging & Style
Young sisters in Independence become entrepreneurs

By Josh Jackson
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - March is Women’s History Month and a local group of sisters is doing their part to leave a legacy of their own by becoming adolescent business owners.

Three young girls in Independence being entrepreneurs is not something you’ll see every day.

“Whatever you believe, you can achieve,” said Frosty Frogs Co-Owner Joye Thomas.

The 12-year-old recently teamed up with her 7-year-old sister Abigail and 6-year-old sister Bailey to open Frosty Frogs Water Ice.

It’s an ice cream alternative and a really sweet deal.

“So, it’s fat-free, dairy-free, vegan ice cream,” Thomas said. “It’s also good if you’re lactose intolerant. I’m lactose intolerant, but it’s good. It’s not going to hurt your stomach or anything.”

When the girls aren’t in school, you can find them at work. As for the weekends, they’re on the schedule making money, memories and a huge impact in the community.

“Like the school that I go to, we’re going on a trip to Paris and I have to raise money to go there,” Thomas added. “This will also be good for us in the future, for me and my sisters. It will help us raise money to pay for college.”

The business is growing at Independence Center. But, they’ve also faced challenges.

It’s something the girls envisioned when they were drawing up the business plan.

“Just keep on going,” Thomas encouraged. “If that’s what you really want to do, then just go for it. Yes, business might be slow a little bit. It might be hard. When you try to pass out things like samples, some people will say, ‘No.’ You just have to keep going until it gets better.”

The girls’ parents are helping the trio, providing mentorship and the necessary tools to be successful long-term.

If you’re in the mood for a refreshing treat, you can hop on down to Frosty Frogs located inside Independence Center.

