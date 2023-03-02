Aging & Style
What did Kansas ever do to hurt NYC Mayor Eric Adams?

FILE - Mayor Eric Adams speaks at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park in New York on...
FILE - Mayor Eric Adams speaks at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park in New York on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.(AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The answer is nothing.

New York City’s mayor seems to have an odd obsession with the Sunflower State, particularly comparing situations in NYC to Kansas.

In September, Adams discussed trips to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, saying that in both locations, people welcomed him because they recognized New York City and its “brand.” Something he said a place like Kansas lacks.

“We have a brand. And when people see it, it means something,” Adams said at the time. “You know when we go there...Kansas doesn’t have a brand. When you go there, okay, you’re from Kansas. But New York has a brand, and that brand means diversity,” the mayor continued.

Adams took a swipe at Topeka on Tuesday. At a prayer breakfast, Adams said he strongly believed God decided to take a broken person and elevate him to the mayor of the most powerful city on the globe.

Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla responded Wednesday

“This is the second time the Mayor of New York City has minimized the people of Kansas in public remarks, this time with a direct mention of Topeka,” Padilla said. “The comments made by the Mayor at a Prayer Breakfast, are concerning and unprofessional, and there is no need to repeat what was said. He could make his points without trying to diminish our great city, and I wish he would. As Topeka’s Mayor, and as a lifelong member of this community, I am so proud of who we are, and what we stand for.”

Taking the high road, Padilla avoided criticizing New York City, but instead shared some advice for the mayor.

“One of the best lessons I’ve learned in my tenure as mayor is the value of humility. I’ve personally visited New York City on numerous occasions, and have always spoken highly of New Yorkers — never stooping to assumptions or stereotypes,” he said. “I’d invite the mayor of New York to get to know our beautiful city and its people before casting judgment on a community he seems to know little about.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

