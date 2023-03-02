Aging & Style
Shawnee Mission students transition to new Pawnee Elementary, part of $264 million school bond

By Nathan Brennan and Shain Bergan
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - Some elementary school students in the Shawnee Mission School District are beginning their transition into a new school, the latest in a $264 million bond passed by local voters two years ago.

The district is holding a farewell to Pawnee Elementary on Thursday night, which will include a final walk-through, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Students are transitioning out of the 58-year-old building and into a new Pawnee Elementary School built with that part of that bond money.

Construction on that new school broke ground last April and is expected to be able to welcome students in time for the 2023-24 school year. In the meantime, the Pawnee students will finish out this school year at Indian Creek following Spring Break.

The new Pawnee Elementary is being built at the same address and includes flexible learning areas, walking paths and bigger classrooms. Principal Kari Otero told KCTV5 the new features and space will give students more opportunities to excel in the classroom, and outside of it.

“Lots of spaces for kids to be able to come together, work in groups, and work on different projects,” Otero said. “Just to have those spaces is going to be huge for us. It’s just something that we haven’t had before.”

The $264 million bond approved by voters in 2021 included several major upgrades and improvements in the school district, including rebuilding five schools---among those, Pawnee Elementary. Shawnee Mission School District has set up a web page that explains what district improvements are included as part of that bond plan.

Want to say goodbye to the old Pawnee Elementary and celebrate the new building? Families, alumni, former staff and community members are invited to an event Thursday evening for a final farewell.

  • 4:30-7:30 p.m.
  • 9501 W. 91st St., Overland Park, KS
  • Last walk-through before building is torn down
  • Music performances
  • Historical archives
  • Book fair
  • Food fundraiser to benefit sixth grade graduation

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

