Police looking for former student who made threat against William Jewell College

Liberty Police stated Thursday that 21-year-old Dominic Lee is wanted in connection with a...
Liberty Police stated Thursday that 21-year-old Dominic Lee is wanted in connection with a social media threat.(Liberty Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - William Jewell College resumed in-person classes on Wednesday after a former student made a threat on social media Monday night.

Following the threat, the college canceled in-person classes for Tuesday.

Liberty Police stated Thursday that 21-year-old Dominic Lee is wanted in connection with the threat.

“Lee has been known to have access to weapons in the past and should be considered dangerous as we believe he may be experiencing a mental health crisis,” the police department stated. “If you know the whereabouts of Lee, contact the Liberty Police Department at 816-439-4701 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

William Jewell said on Wednesday that Lee has shown no signs of trying to access the campus and has stopped sending threats to other people or posting online.

