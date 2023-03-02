Aging & Style
Police: Fatal shooting at Hobby Lobby distribution center in Oklahoma City

One person is dead after an employee at a Hobby Lobby distribution center opens fire.
One person is dead after an employee at a Hobby Lobby distribution center opens fire.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An employee at a Hobby Lobby distribution center shot and killed a manager on Wednesday, Oklahoma City police said.

The shooting happened about 5 p.m. near the company’s headquarters on the city’s southwest side, said police Sgt. Rob Robertson.

“The suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim at least once,” Robertson said.

A man who fled the scene in a red Dodge Challenger with a vehicle tag from the Muscogee Nation, a federally recognized tribe in Oklahoma, was not in custody early Wednesday evening, Robertson said.

One dead after an employee at a Hobby Lobby distribution center opens fire. (KOCO)

Hobby Lobby, a home decoration and arts and crafts store, has millions of square feet of manufacturing and distribution space at facilities in Oklahoma City, including its corporate headquarters.

An after-hours message left with the company seeking comment on Wednesday was not immediately returned.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

