KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Monty!

He is a terrier and American pitbull mix. The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City got Monty as a stray and they all have been in love with him since!

Volunteers describe him as happy with high energy, friendly, loves walks, and can’t stop smiling!

For adoption information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.