Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Missouri health leaders searching for nonprofits to fill the food void for children in the summer

(KYOU)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) wants nonprofit organizations throughout the state to help increase access to food for thousands of children over the summer months.

The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) reimburses organizations for meals they serve to children under the age of 18 who are at risk of not having enough to eat during the summer months. Keep in mind that schools have two options for summer food service programs:

  • The Seamless Summer Option through the National School Lunch Program to serve meals at a school site (administered by DESE)
  • The SFSP to serve meals at school sites or sponsor sites (administered by DHSS).

Organizations that choose to sponsor the SFSP will help ensure that children in underserved areas of the state continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session. Organizations eligible to participate in the program as sponsors include non-profit organizations such as schools, faith-based organizations, camps, private nonprofit agencies, and local government entities. The sites qualify if they are located in areas where at least half of the children are eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals.

More information about the SFSP is available online at www.health.mo.gov/sfsp.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple officers were shot in the 2300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard on Tuesday night.
Three KCPD officers shot, standoff continues into Wednesday morning
A view of the Venus-Jupiter conjunction on March 1, 2023, from Fairway, Kansas.
Lights in sky appear to be Venus-Jupiter conjunction
“It couldn’t be easier,” one traveler said. “I’m sure we’ll try to fly out more than we did...
Travelers weigh in on parking situation at new KCI
Three police officers are recovering from their injuries Wednesday following an overnight...
Standoff that began after 3 KCPD officers were shot comes to an end
FILE — The single-vehicle crash took place about 11:30 p.m.
Olathe man dead in Tuesday night crash near I-35, I-435 interchange

Latest News

Victor Sykes has been convicted of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of...
Jury convicts man of 3 counts of murder following shootings in 2019
Lorenzo Cain and Matt Besler
Lorenzo Cain, Matt Besler among ‘23 inductees for Missouri Sports Hall of Fame
Liberty Police stated Thursday that 21-year-old Dominic Lee is wanted in connection with a...
Police looking for former student who made threat against William Jewell College
FILE - Mayor Eric Adams speaks at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park in New York on...
What did Kansas ever do to hurt NYC Mayor Eric Adams?