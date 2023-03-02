Lorenzo Cain, Matt Besler among ‘23 inductees for Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Royals’ World Series champ Lorenzo Cain and Overland Park native-turned-Sporting KC star Matt Besler will highlight this year’s Missouri Sports Hall of Fame class.

The organization announced the list of 2023 inductees Thursday, which includes 18 area athletes, coaches, media members and teams.

“First of all, I thought it was a joke, I tell ya,” longtime Park University AD Claude English said. “Once it set in, it was like, the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame? Unbelievable. What an honor.”

“I thought it was a prank, I thought somebody was joking with me,” Michael Watson, UMKC’s all-time leading scorer, said. “I was super floored just to be able to have that honor. Just being a guy from Kansas City, you don’t expect things like that. So when I got the call, it really took me a while to process that it was an actual thing.”

Also headlining this year’s list: former longtime Chiefs president and GM Carl Peterson will receive the President’s Award.

The enshrinement will take place at Municipal Auditorium, 1 p.m. on April 23.

The honorees for the Class of 2023 are:

Carl Peterson – President’s Award

Lorenzo Cain – Kansas City Royals

Matt Besler – Sporting KC

Muna Lee – Central High School/LSU/Olympic Track & Field

Rockhurst High School Football Program

Vic Bonuchi – Excelsior Springs High School Football Coach

Charlie Burri – Missouri Western State University

Don Edwards – Jefferson (Conception) High School Basketball Coach

Blair Kerkhoff – Kansas City Star Sportswriter

Claude English – Park University Athletic Director

Archbishop O’Hara High School Volleyball Era 2002-2010

Tom O’Brien – High School Tennis Coach

William Jewell College 2003 Women’s Soccer Team

Karen Schull MacGee – Golf

Larry Lady – Commissioner of Heart of America Athletic Conference

Michael Watson – UMKC Basketball Player

Karen Kornacki – Sports Broadcaster

Benton High School 2007 Girls Basketball State Championship Team

Northeast Nodaway High School Girls Basketball 1973-1979 & 1982

