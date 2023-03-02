Aging & Style
Lawrence Mayor to testify against legislation to restrict homelessness response

FILE - a homelessness support site in North Lawrence.
FILE - a homelessness support site in North Lawrence.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Mayor Lisa Larsen will testify against legislation in front of the State Legislature that would restrict the way cities can respond to homelessness.

On Thursday, March 2, officials with the City of Lawrence say that Mayor Lisa Larsen will speak to the State Legislature against Kansas House Bill 2430 - the Safe Cities Act.

HB 2430 would create new requirements and restrictions for how cities are allowed to approach public camping and sleeping as well as their eligibility for state funds designated to address homelessness.

Officials noted that Lawrence has made it a priority to end chronic homelessness in the community and has invested considerable resources toward the development of a comprehensive community-wide strategy for Lawrence and surrounding Douglas Co.

As part of the City’s efforts, officials indicated that experts have developed rules and ordinances for how it addresses the challenges specific to this community. This includes ordinances specific to camping and public land use in Lawrence.

The approach officials say they have developed through work with community members and partner organizations is unique to the community and should not be restricted by the proposed legislation.

“Why would the state want to intervene, as HB 2430 would allow the Attorney General to do, to make a city enforce laws that the city has carefully calibrated?” asked Mayor Larsen.

The bill was requested for introduction by Representative Brian Bergkamp (R-Wichita) and was sponsored by the Committee on Federal and State Affairs. A hearing will be held at 1:30 p.m. on March 2. A vote on the legislation is expected later this session.

To read Mayor Larsen’s full comments, click HERE.

To read the full text of the legislation, click HERE.

