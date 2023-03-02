Missing child last seen Wednesday afternoon is found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department was looking for a child who was last seen on Wednesday afternoon.

The police the 6-year-old boy was last seen leaving the Foreign Language Academy at 4:30 p.m. It is located at 3450 Warwick Boulevard.

At the time, he was wearing a blue Eddie Bauer coat and a hunter green t-shirt with Adidas on it in black letters. He was also wearing jean jogging pants and tennis shoes with red flames on them. He was carrying a Batman backpack and a matching lunchbox.

On Wednesday night, the police said he had been found safe.

KCTV5 has now removed his picture because he is a minor.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.