Missing child last seen Wednesday afternoon is found safe
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department was looking for a child who was last seen on Wednesday afternoon.
The police the 6-year-old boy was last seen leaving the Foreign Language Academy at 4:30 p.m. It is located at 3450 Warwick Boulevard.
At the time, he was wearing a blue Eddie Bauer coat and a hunter green t-shirt with Adidas on it in black letters. He was also wearing jean jogging pants and tennis shoes with red flames on them. He was carrying a Batman backpack and a matching lunchbox.
On Wednesday night, the police said he had been found safe.
KCTV5 has now removed his picture because he is a minor.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.