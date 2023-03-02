KC Streetcar construction leads to further street closures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to a press release, the Kansas City Streetcar construction will temporarily close West 38th street, on Monday, Mar. 6 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Drivers will be able to use 36th street and 39th street as a detour. Businesses will remain open during the shut down.

Last month, it was announced that the streetcar will have night work for six weeks. Sunday through Thursday, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., roads are closed.

