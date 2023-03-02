Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

KC Streetcar construction leads to further street closures

KC Streetcar
KC Streetcar(kctv)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to a press release, the Kansas City Streetcar construction will temporarily close West 38th street, on Monday, Mar. 6 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Drivers will be able to use 36th street and 39th street as a detour. Businesses will remain open during the shut down.

Last month, it was announced that the streetcar will have night work for six weeks. Sunday through Thursday, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., roads are closed.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple officers were shot in the 2300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard on Tuesday night.
Three KCPD officers shot, standoff continues into Wednesday morning
A view of the Venus-Jupiter conjunction on March 1, 2023, from Fairway, Kansas.
Lights in sky appear to be Venus-Jupiter conjunction
“It couldn’t be easier,” one traveler said. “I’m sure we’ll try to fly out more than we did...
Travelers weigh in on parking situation at new KCI
Three police officers are recovering from their injuries Wednesday following an overnight...
Standoff that began after 3 KCPD officers were shot comes to an end
FILE — The single-vehicle crash took place about 11:30 p.m.
Olathe man dead in Tuesday night crash near I-35, I-435 interchange

Latest News

Shyrone H. Daniels.
18-year-old charged following fatal gas station shooting in 2022
FILE — Three people were killed after a firetruck collided with an SUV and crashed into a...
KCFD changes red light policy following Westport crash
Victor Sykes has been convicted of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of...
Jury convicts man of 3 counts of murder following shootings in 2019
Lorenzo Cain and Matt Besler
Lorenzo Cain, Matt Besler among ‘23 inductees for Missouri Sports Hall of Fame