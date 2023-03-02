Aging & Style
Introducing Big Slick’s 6th Host: Kansas City’s own Heidi Gardner

What you need to know about dates, times & tickets.
By Shain Bergan
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Noted Kansas City celebrity charity event Big Slick has raised millions of dollars for Children’s Mercy Hospital since its inception in 2010. Now it’s adding a sixth host to the usual squad: Kansas City’s own Heidi Gardner.

The ‘Saturday Night Live’ comedian becomes the first female host for the event, which also includes the usual clan of Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet, David Koechner and Rob Riggle.

The Big Slick group are made up almost entirely of Kansas City metro locals. Rudd and Sudeikis both grew up in Johnson County and graduated from Shawnee Mission West High School. Stonestreet grew up in Kansas City, KS, and graduated from Piper High School. Riggle grew up in Overland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission South High School.

Koechner is not local, but did grow up in Tipton in central Missouri.

Gardner is a graduate of Notre Dame De Sion school in Kansas City, MO, and has been vocal about bringing references of her hometown to SNL, where she has been a cast member since 2017. She said she’s honored to join the team and help the cause.

“I mean, I’m still pretty speechless, but also over-the-moon about the whole thing. It’s an honor that I never thought was actually possible,” Gardner said. “So I’m so humbled to be asked, and then also it’s a great responsibility to raise money for Children’s Mercy Hospital, and I am fully on-board.”

Between Big Slick’s annual celebrity charity softball game at Kauffman Stadium and the comedy show at the T-Mobile Center, the event raised more than $3.5 million for Children’s Mercy last year.

You can get your hands on tickets for Big Slick soon. They go on pre-sale next Wednesday for insiders and email subscribers. The general public gets their crack at tickets next Friday.

This year’s celebrity softball game will be on Friday, June 2, at The K before the Royals host the Colorado Rockies. Then the comedy/talent show follows on Saturday, June 3.

