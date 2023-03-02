Aging & Style
How to manage your real estate assets

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
You might be wondering how to leverage your real estate assets as you near retirement. Grace sits down with financial expert Jonathan McCoy to learn more about tax benefits to keep in mind when making decisions about your financial future. Tune into KCTV5 every Thursday at 9am for investment advice from Market Advisory Group & submit your investment questions at www.AskOurAdvisor.com. Your question may be answered on air. Sponsored by Market Advisory Group.

