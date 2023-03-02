FORECAST: Rain Thursday afternoon could turn to snow/mix Friday morning

As we move through Thursday, an area of low pressure from the four corners will shift deep to the south. The center of the storm system will concentrate mainly through the Texas and Oklahoma border, moving throughout this afternoon into Friday morning. A few isolated snow flurries to our northern counties cannot be ruled out Thursday morning, but the wet weather threat for the rest of the viewing area is expected to start late Thursday afternoon and continue to build throughout the overnight. Severe weather activity is highly concentrated around Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas. However, an isolated weak thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out for southern counties, moving through the late night tonight into early Friday morning.

Models indicate a wintry mix is more likely between 6 o’clock Friday morning to 9 a.m., which may involve the metro. However, there are still models indicating a better opportunity for snow showers in the morning. Low temperatures are expected to drop near freezing. In any case, slick conditions and lower visibility may be a concern for the morning commute on Friday. The most impactful locations for this rain and and/or snow will be overpasses and bridges. Please take extreme caution commuting overnight tonight into Friday morning.

Temperatures are only expected in the upper 40s Thursday and will drop to the middle 40s for Friday afternoon, but are expected to rebound dramatically into the weekend. Partly-sunny skies are expected, with temperatures in the lower and middle 50s Saturday, and then jump to the middle 60s by Sunday.

Moving forward into next week, a zonal pattern takes over. There are several disturbances that are expected through the work week, but due to this pattern, wet weather chances are indecisive. For now, the best opportunity for wet weather seems to be next Wednesday and Thursday, but this can change with those models within the next 24 hours.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.