City hosts first of three meetings focused on water utility rates

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka hosted its first of three meetings to discuss the possibility of increasing water utility rates.

The city is considering increases to the water, wastewater, and stormwater utility rates by 2024 in an effort to keep up with rising costs and maintenance. Topeka’s City Manager Stephen Wade said the city’s utilities — like everything else — are simply growing more expensive.

”Unfortunately, like everybody is facing right now, costs are escalating,” said Wade. “and so, as when we look at the cost of providing clean, safe drinking water, unfortunately, those prices are going up, and so, because of that, we are having to pursue rate increases. Nobody wants that, but it is, unfortunately, a fact of life right now that we are all experiencing as consumers.”

During the meeting, Wade also noted that right now, approximately 3,000 customers “have water meters that do not pay anything.”

“We are also looking at a couple of things targeted toward equity,” said Wade. “Specifically, we know that some of our residents have different sizes of water meters. When we look at — about 36,000 customers have water meters less than one inch. Those aren’t exclusively in our older neighborhoods, but we do know that a lot of our older neighborhoods have smaller water meters, and so when we look at that, we are going to institute a rate for water meters less than one inch. That again will have an impact of reducing rates in some of our older neighborhoods.”

Plus, Wade says the rates created since 2019 are expected to expire this year. Now the city is looking into the rates for the next four years.

The three meetings were scheduled after a vote on the matter was pushed back during a January city council meeting.

The next two meetings will be on March 8 and March 15 — both at the Holliday building at 5:30 p.m.

