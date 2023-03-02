Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

City hosts first of three meetings focused on water utility rates

The City of Topeka hosted its first of three meetings to discuss the possibility of increasing...
The City of Topeka hosted its first of three meetings to discuss the possibility of increasing water utility rates.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka hosted its first of three meetings to discuss the possibility of increasing water utility rates.

The city is considering increases to the water, wastewater, and stormwater utility rates by 2024 in an effort to keep up with rising costs and maintenance. Topeka’s City Manager Stephen Wade said the city’s utilities — like everything else — are simply growing more expensive.

”Unfortunately, like everybody is facing right now, costs are escalating,” said Wade. “and so, as when we look at the cost of providing clean, safe drinking water, unfortunately, those prices are going up, and so, because of that, we are having to pursue rate increases. Nobody wants that, but it is, unfortunately, a fact of life right now that we are all experiencing as consumers.”

During the meeting, Wade also noted that right now, approximately 3,000 customers “have water meters that do not pay anything.”

“We are also looking at a couple of things targeted toward equity,” said Wade. “Specifically, we know that some of our residents have different sizes of water meters. When we look at — about 36,000 customers have water meters less than one inch. Those aren’t exclusively in our older neighborhoods, but we do know that a lot of our older neighborhoods have smaller water meters, and so when we look at that, we are going to institute a rate for water meters less than one inch. That again will have an impact of reducing rates in some of our older neighborhoods.”

Plus, Wade says the rates created since 2019 are expected to expire this year. Now the city is looking into the rates for the next four years.

The three meetings were scheduled after a vote on the matter was pushed back during a January city council meeting.

The next two meetings will be on March 8 and March 15 — both at the Holliday building at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple officers were shot in the 2300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard on Tuesday night.
Three KCPD officers shot, standoff continues into Wednesday morning
A view of the Venus-Jupiter conjunction on March 1, 2023, from Fairway, Kansas.
Lights in sky appear to be Venus-Jupiter conjunction
“It couldn’t be easier,” one traveler said. “I’m sure we’ll try to fly out more than we did...
Travelers weigh in on parking situation at new KCI
Three police officers are recovering from their injuries Wednesday following an overnight...
Standoff that began after 3 KCPD officers were shot comes to an end
FILE — The single-vehicle crash took place about 11:30 p.m.
Olathe man dead in Tuesday night crash near I-35, I-435 interchange

Latest News

Monty is a terrier and American pitbull mix.
Pet of the Day: Monty
Early morning crash leaves four dead, four teens injured
Man charged after 4 die in Midtown crash
Kansas State guard Desi Sills celebrates a play against Oklahoma near the end of the first half...
Desi Sills flirts with triple-double as No. 11 K-State takes down Sooners 85-69
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates shouts instructions to his team during the second half of an...
Missouri erases 19-point deficit, storms back in final minutes to beat LSU 81-76
Pawnee Elementary celebrates old building while welcoming a new space.
Shawnee Mission students transition to new Pawnee Elementary, part of $264 million school bond