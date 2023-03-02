Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Bald eagle sickened by rat poison dies

A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but it was too late to save her...
A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but it was too late to save her life.(Cape Wildlife Center via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (CNN) – A bald eagle sickened by rat poison has died in Massachusetts, just days after rescuers captured it and tried to nurse it back to health.

The eagle, a female, was named MK.

MK hatched in Waltham in 2016 and had a lot of fans among people who frequented the Mystic River watershed, and some of the visitors noticed she was acting strangely.

A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but apparently, it was too late to save her life.

Judging from MK’s symptoms, it appears she ate at least one rodent that had consumed rat poison.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple officers were shot in the 2300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard on Tuesday night.
Three KCPD officers shot, standoff continues into Wednesday morning
A view of the Venus-Jupiter conjunction on March 1, 2023, from Fairway, Kansas.
Lights in sky appear to be Venus-Jupiter conjunction
“It couldn’t be easier,” one traveler said. “I’m sure we’ll try to fly out more than we did...
Travelers weigh in on parking situation at new KCI
Three police officers are recovering from their injuries Wednesday following an overnight...
Standoff that began after 3 KCPD officers were shot comes to an end
FILE — The single-vehicle crash took place about 11:30 p.m.
Olathe man dead in Tuesday night crash near I-35, I-435 interchange

Latest News

In this image from a bodycam video provided by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, a white...
Pennsylvania unseals more documents in Idaho college student killings case
Officials say at least three people were killed when a Russian missile hit a five-story...
US, Russia hold highest-level talks since Ukraine invasion
Closing arguments began Wednesday in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.
LIVE: Juror removed in Murdaugh trial; defense give closing arguments
FILE - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she was a target of a man who allegedly said...
Man charged with threatening Jewish Michigan officials