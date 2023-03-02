Aging & Style
18-year-old charged following fatal gas station shooting in 2022

Shyrone H. Daniels.
Shyrone H. Daniels.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been charged following fatal shooting that happened at a gas station in January of 2022.

Shyrone H. Daniels, an 18-year-old from Kansas City, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Court records state that KCPD officers went to the BP gas station along Van Brunt Boulevard and just south of I-70 at 6:18 p.m. on Jan 27, 2022, after they received a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a victim who was partially inside a vehicle in the parking lot. He was later identified as 17-year-old Desmond Matthews.

Video surveillance showed a man confront Matthews as they came face to face at the station. The man showed a handgun, pointed it at Matthews, and shot. Matthews struck in his neck and upper back.

A witness identified Daniels as the shooter.

Daniels was recently certified to stand trial as an adult. He was 17 years old when the fatal shooting happened.

