Worlds of Fun legend to make a comeback this year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Worlds of Fun legend is making a comeback!

This year, you’ll be able to ride the Zambezi Zinger again.

The new roller coaster won’t be exactly the same as the old one, which debuted in 1973.

You can be one of the first to take a ride on it, though. All you have to do is donate to Big Slick.

The more you donate, the more chances you’ll have to be one of 32 winners who will be on the roller coaster’s maiden voyage.

Some of our #BigSlickKC hosts rode the original...did you? Here's your chance to win a shot at being a FIRST RIDER on the brand new Zambezi Zinger at @worldsoffun while supporting @ChildrensMercy! Enter now for your chance to win at https://t.co/EsnwBTu8HE! https://t.co/OwEwEoGnRo — bigslickkc (@BigSlickKC) February 28, 2023

