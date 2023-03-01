Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Worlds of Fun legend to make a comeback this year

The Zambezi Zinger roller coaster is coming back to Kansas City. You can snag a spot to be one...
The Zambezi Zinger roller coaster is coming back to Kansas City. You can snag a spot to be one of the first to ride the reimagined roller coaster during its spring debut, too.(Provided by Worlds of Fun)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Worlds of Fun legend is making a comeback!

This year, you’ll be able to ride the Zambezi Zinger again.

The new roller coaster won’t be exactly the same as the old one, which debuted in 1973.

You can be one of the first to take a ride on it, though. All you have to do is donate to Big Slick.

The more you donate, the more chances you’ll have to be one of 32 winners who will be on the roller coaster’s maiden voyage.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicles in the Kansas City area were covered in dust after a rainfall,
Did you have dust on your car Monday morning? Here’s why.
Male student at KU found dead in residence hall
The new KCI terminal opened for the first time on Feb. 28, 2023.
Takeoff! New KCI airport now open for business
A truck carrying an excavator crashed into an overpass on westbound I-670 on Monday.
Truck carrying excavator crashes into overpass in KCK
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle...
Report: NFL Competition Committee to debate making roughing the passer reviewable

Latest News

“It couldn’t be easier,” one traveler said. “I’m sure we’ll try to fly out more than we did...
Travelers weigh in on parking situation at new KCI
Some Kansas Citians worried the new airport might not be as efficient as the old terminal in...
A look at what it's like inside the new KCI terminal
“It couldn’t be easier,” one traveler said. “I’m sure we’ll try to fly out more than we did...
Travelers weigh in on parking situation at new KCI
File - Shelly Christine Vallejo.
Woman sentenced after 2-year-old dies in Merriam, Kansas