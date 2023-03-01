Aging & Style
‘We are indebted to them’: KC police release statement after three officers shot

Three KCPD officers were shot while serving a search warrant Tuesday night.
Three KCPD officers were shot while serving a search warrant Tuesday night.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three police officers were recovering from their injuries Wednesday after an overnight shooting while serving a search warrant.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department stated the officers suffered serious injuries, albeit non-life-threatening.

Police knocked on the door of the home on Blue Ridge Boulevard near 23rd Street South around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and announced their presence. SWAT officers then attempted to enter the home, but were shot at.

Three officers ended up getting hit by gunfire and were transported to University Health (Truman Medical Center) with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police department.

The standoff was still ongoing as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Three of our police officers are in the hospital after being shot in the line of duty Tuesday night. They are in stable...

Posted by Kansas City Missouri Police Department on Wednesday, March 1, 2023

