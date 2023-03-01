Aging & Style
Travis Kelce as Indiana Jones? SNL releases teaser video of March 3 show

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the NFL AFC Championship playoff...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 23-20. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been an entertainer for years. And Saturday night, his acting chops will be on display to the nation.

Saturday Night Live released a video Wednesday morning with Kelce dressed as Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones, promoting the broadcast this weekend.

Kelce broke the news on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

He will star on SNL along with county pop artist Kelsea Ballerini.

